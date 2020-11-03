Liberia: 'Motor-Vehicle Law Misinterpreted to Suit Class' - Rep. Col. Jimmy W. Smith Says

Monrovia — Montserrado County District 2 Representative Lt. Col. Jimmy W. Smith said the motor and traffic vehicle laws of Liberia have not exempted lawmakers to use the opposite lane, but then it is being misinterpreted to suit certain class in the country.

"There is nothing wrong with the traffic and motor vehicle law of Liberia, but it is the interpretation that people are mixing to suit their class," Rep. Smith said.

According to Representative Smith, police cars, ambulances and fire trucks are the only three sets of vehicles that have right to run through traffic signs, because drivers of these vehicles are trained to speeding and dangers that may come during that period.

Speaking over the weekend, when at the opening session of the Traffic and Road Safety Network of Liberia (TARSNOL) training program in Monrovia, Rep. Smith said safety is a concern to everyone and no one person is exempted.

The training brought together riders, transport unions and community-based residents and focused on building their capacities at minimizing and avoiding accident cases in the country.

However, he stressed the importance for the motor vehicle law to be reviewed by the National Legislature to straighten up some provisions that are being misunderstood.

Though, according to him, tense traffic that are not moving sometimes force government officials to use third-lane, Smith said effective traffic control would disallow that from taking place.

He said traffic police officers are mostly seen along the route doing nothing, when there is huge traffic.

Smith said human error contributes to a number of accidents and the need to address that is important in curbing road accidents.

He also described as saddening, that most of the highways also lack road signs to avoid these accidents.

At the same time, Rep. Smith stated that motor vehicle laws are not only meant for inspection to collect money, but also to enforce the inspection for safety.

"What we see often is, when we need money, we put road block and check points. Whether the car has brake or not, it will go, once it has license plate, we have to stop this," he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Traffic and Road Safety Network of Liberia (TARSNOL) Abraham Whion alarmed that foreigners cannot be attracted to tourism, when the streets of Liberia remain deathtraps.

Whion said the increasing wave of accidents is triggered by constant violation of the 1972 Vehicle and Traffic Law of Liberia and the need to amend this law is essential.

"The increasing wave of accidents has made Liberia's streets very unsafe, thus posing serious threat to life expectancy and leaving survivals incapacitated to seek for their family livelihood. This is self-destructive and must stop," Whion stressed.

"TARSNOL calls on government to do everything within its power and reach to ensure the safety of various streets."

He wants the amendment to takes effect immediately, when lawmakers resume session in January.

Whion noted that in maintaining safety and to mitigate road accidents as a national emergency, Liberia must encourage policies that would attract foreigners, especially in advanced countries.

Equally, he emphasized the importance that stakeholders to help mitigate the menace by ensuring the suppression of attitudes that promote bad culture, through the enforcement of policies to minimize it risks.

"Already we lack the necessary health facilities to include medicines to aid in recovery, leaving is with no other option, but to be careful and rethink our behaviors," Wheon averred.

"TARSNOL thought that a concerted effort will be a best way, by setting up a national taskforce on road safety that will encompassed civil society body, such as other road users, union, communities that will monitor specifically, enforcement of the law.

Representing the Ministry of Transport, it's Deputy Minister For Lands and Rail Samuel Wonasue, Jr. said road safety is crucial and it's risk is gradually creeping into the Liberia society.

He emphasized the need for violators of road traffic laws to be punished in accordance with the laws of Liberia.

"If police are to place a fine on violators, it should come from the Ministry of Finance," Mr. Wonasue said.

Wonasue assured TARSNOL to be a part of the Road Safety Secretariat of Liberia.