Liberia: Cummings Blames Govt for Archie Ponpon Self-Immolation, Demand Payment of Judicial Workers Incentives

Monrovia — The chairman of opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Alexander B. Cummings has blamed government for the self-immolation of rights activist, Archie Ponpon at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

In a statement issued on social media Monday, November 2, Mr. Cummings stated that the action of Ponpon results from government 'constant refusal' to address its employees' incentives which is now creating trauma for some.

"This Government has consistently failed to live up to its responsibilities to the citizenry, especially those employees who continue to sacrifice daily to keep the Government functional," Cummings stressed.

"It has pushed our people to their limits and generated tension and mental stress amongst the vast majority of Liberians."

Mr. Leroy Archie Ponpon, a staff of the Temple of Justice has set himself ablaze in demand of salary and benefits owed him by the Judiciary Branch of Government.

Ponpon has been leading protests in recent days as staffers intensified their demands over what they believe is rightfully theirs.

Prior to today's incident Mr. Ponpon had threatened to set himself at blaze if the Temple of justice failed to pay him salary and benefits owed him.

Due to his advocacy, Mr. Ponpon was suspended for time indefinite by Chief Justice Francis Kporkor for leading a protest during which the Chief Justice was jeered by angry staffers calling him criminal.

Cummings described as sadden for 'economic injustices' to be meted against Mr. Ponpon and colleagues of the Judiciary for 12 months of unpaid salary, which prompted such action.

He said such an 'unfortunate action' of Mr. Ponpon is a 'rude reminder' that a "hungry man is an angry man."

According to Cummings, unless the George Manneh Weah led government adjusts its mishandling of the economy and governance of the country, the threat to social cohesion and stability will be ever-present.

"Mr. Ponpon has been protesting economic injustices meted against himself and colleagues of the Judiciary for 12 months of unpaid salary, which has brought untold sufferings and pain to their respective families," Cummings said.

The CPP Chairman is demanding that government takes full responsibility for Ponpon's action.

He revealed that doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center have informed him of the lack of a brunt unit, but that they will however do their best to provide Ponpon necessary healthcare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Government must take immediate action to ensure that Archie Ponpon receives adequate medical services to restore his health," Cummings stressed.

Cummings is at the same time demanding the 'unconditional payment' of salaries and wages owed to the judicial workers and other employees of government who he said are constantly denied the dignity of their labor and their right to take care of their families.

He lauded health workers at JFK who are treating Mr. Ponpon and those across the country for their commitment, dedication, and sacrifices despite the challenges.

Mr. Cummings recounted salary demand by health workers who were also protesting and on strike for their wages and benefits recently.

He described them as people who remain patriotic and are at the same time, cornerstone of human capital development, which he believed is critical for Liberia's economic growth and viability.

He furthered maintained: "As we all know, health is wealth. I thank them for their tenacity and resilience and want to encourage them to always remain patriotic in the face of the insensitivity and incompetence of this Government."

In the same way, Cummings said the leadership of the CPP is also greatly concerned about the growing waves of injustices against the people of Liberia by this CDC-led Government, as well as the high level of insecurity and wanton corruption, which he said has now become a norm.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cummings reminded government that Liberians deserve better from Government, emphasizing the need to improve on the livelihood of citizens.