Liberia: Restoration Baptist Ministries Calls On Government to Halt December 8 Referendum - and Focus On Creating Competitive Economic Environment for Citizens

Monrovia — The Restoration Baptist Ministries Incorporated says it strongly opposes the conduct of a national referendum by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in Liberia without the conduct of an adequate civic voters' awareness and sensitization campaign to enable Liberians to make an informed decision during the process.

Authorities of the commission have scheduled December 8, 2020 for the conduct of both the national referendum and the senatorial elections across Liberia.

But in a statement issued in Monrovia on November 2, the church claimed that the NEC, which has the statutory responsibility to "design civic education and sensitization programs", has not done enough to enable eligible Liberians make an informed decision doing the process.

The statement pointed out that the commission has allegedly directed its focus, financial and other resources to the Special Senatorial elections instead of the national referendum.

It noted that the commission has allegedly deserted the referendum "whose outcome will have more bearing on the socio-economic and political future of the state and its people".

"The government decision to merge what should be a non-partisan and civil constitutional amendment process (referendum) with a toxic political context for legislative seats, and by disregarding the critical task of educating and sensitizing Liberians on the propositions of the December 8, 2020 referendum has placed a dark cloud of skepticism over the true intent of the proposed referendum and render any outcome therefrom skewed to the selfish objectives of few and dangerous to the future of the country".

The Church indicated that though it welcomes government's decision to uphold Articles 91 and 92 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, it strongly believes that the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches of the Liberian government have "deliberately abandoned a sacred responsibility to fully educate, properly inform, and adequately sensitize Liberians about the referendum propositions and their potential implications on Liberia and Liberians".

Article 91 of the Liberian Constitution states that: "this Constitution may be amended whenever a proposal by either (1) two-thirds of the membership of both Houses of the Legislature or (2) a petition submitted to the Legislature, by not fewer than 10,000 citizens which receives the concurrence of two thirds of the membership of both Houses of the Legislature, is ratified by two-thirds of the registered voters, voting in a referendum conducted by the Elections Commission not sooner than one year after the action of the Legislature".

Article 92 notes that: "proposed constitutional amendments shall be accompanied by statements setting forth the reasons therefor and shall be published in the Official Gazette and made known to the people through the information services of the Republic. If more than one proposed amendment is to be voted upon in a referendum they shall be submitted in such manner that the people may vote for or against them separately".

Meanwhile, the Restoration Baptist Ministries Incorporated has called on government to see reason to postpone the December 8 referendum to a later date.

"The Church draws on the issues referenced above and unreservedly calls on the government to reschedule the December 8 referendum. A decision to reschedule the referendum will give Liberians ample time to have separate, well informed and in-depth discussions on the changes they will be making to their constitution".

The Church clarifies that announcing its position publicly on such a critical nation issue is the most appropriate way to begin the solicitation of collaboration from other faith-based organizations as part of efforts to engage the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches of government to rethink their decision to proceed with referendum.

"At this point in time, it is expedient that the government focus on the creation of a competitive economic environment for the citizenry. There is a high need for creating an enabling environment for movement of people at night in the country. There is too much fear that is also affecting both citizens and the investment climate of Liberia".

The Church underscored the need for the promotion of the Liberianization Policy to enhance citizens in the economic affairs of the state.

It further called on the government to take "stringent measures in strengthening national security amid the recent wave of mysterious deaths of professional citizens".

The Restoration Baptist Ministries Incorporated, however, threatened that it will not hesitate to request all of its members to vote "no" to all propositions during the referendum if government fails to address the issues and concerns raised by the religious body.

"This is about our future, please don't lead us into a process you have not prepared us for and educated us about".