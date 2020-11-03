Liberia First Lady Admonishes Young Liberian Students to Be Steadfast in Acquiring Knowledge

Monrovia — Clar Weah, the First Lady of Liberia, has admonished young Liberian students who were going through their recruitment process for a four-year scholarship at the Institute National Polytechnique- Houphouët-Boigny (INP-HB) in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire to be steadfast in acquiring knowledge.

"Continue to strive, continue to open your horizon. Go there with an open mind and say I am going to do my best, I am going to be the top of my class. You are going to be competing with kids at the top of the top," Madam Weah said.

She added: "Remember that I love you guys that is why we do this, this is not because we want to put our names out there. We want Liberian young people to rise because you are the future of Liberia."

The Training project is an initiative of the Liberian government funded by the French government through the French Development Agency.

It aims to provide young Liberians the opportunity to specialize in various engineering sciences and technology disciplines to become productive citizens.

The initiative came as a result of President George Weah's first state visit to Paris, France in February 2018. During that visit, President Weah engaged French President Emmanuel Macron on the need to build the capacity of Liberian youth to address youth unemployment in the country.

Successful candidates will join the first batch of 21 students currently in the Ivory Coast, to earn undergraduate degrees in various technical disciplines including Information and Communication Sciences and technologies; Industrial Engineering Sciences and Technologies, and Process Engineering Sciences and Technologies.

Other courses they will be acquiring are Civil Engineering, Mining and Geology, and Agricultural Engineering Technologies.

The second batch of 18 students will bring to 40 the total number of students targeted to benefit from the project that is being funded by the French government in response to President George Weah's request.

Before receiving the scholarship applicants must not be older than 26 years, applicants must be recent high school graduates or freshman students or 2019 successful WAEC or WASSCE candidates.

Also, applicants must have performed well in WAEC or WASSCE with good marks in Mathematics, English, Chemistry, and Biology.