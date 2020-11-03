Liberia: Radio Stations Suspend Programs After Journalist's Death

Bong — Major programs on community radio stations in Gbarnga, Bong County have been suspended in demand of seeking speedy justice for journalist Chris David who was recently shot by unknown persons. Journalist Chris David's lifeless body was discovered Friday morning, 30 November along the Gbarnga-Lofa road with gunshot wounds.

He was reportedly shot dead while riding a motorbike. According to the media in Bong County, the move is intended to prescribe to the public and the security sector how important the case is and that the alleged perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Speaking in an exclusive interview in Gbarnga, the Press Union of Liberia Bong County Coordinator Samuel Kplawru says radio programs will remain suspended until Wednesday, 4 November.

He notes that if the police cannot give the clear findings of the death of journalist Chris, the media along with Civic Society Actors will stage a very peaceful protest to draw the attention of the national government.

Mr. Kplarwu continues that the lives of journalists are currently at risk in Bong County especially during a time the country is going to an election. He explains that the police need to be serious and quickly tell them who is responsible for the death of Chris, adding that "we will take another hard stance if they delay with justice."

"We are not producing any program, we will remain silent until what we want can be done," he adds. Also speaking via phone, Press Union of Liberia president Charles Coffey calls on the Liberia National Police and other relevant state securities to speedily investigate, pursue and bring to justice the perpetrators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Coffey indicates that Liberian journalists, particularly journalists in Bong County are now living in fear due to the wanton killing of journalist Chris David.

He notes that the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas is also concerned and will shortly come up with a statement to condemn the situation. Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment has confirmed to the public that journalist Chris David was shot.

According to Bong County CSD Commander John KellesoFlomo, journalist David died of gunshot wounds, adding that the police have started doing everything possible to bring the murderer to justice.

Mr. Flomo says even though the situation is worrisome, the media will have to give little chance to the team of investigators in doing its professional job.

He explains that they have suspected someone, but they are tracing that person. For security reasons, the Bong County CSD Commander did not call the name of the alleged suspect, but says very soon, the person will be arrested for questioning.