Liberia: MOA Donates Foodstuffs to GSA

The Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with local vendors has donated 11,000 bags of Garri (processed cassava) to the General Services Agency (GSA) for onward distribution to vulnerable communities as part of COVID-19 stimulus package promised by President George Manneh Weah.

The food items also include powdered fufu, locally produced beans, palm oil and other foodstuff. Making the presentation on behalf of the ministry, Agriculture Minister Jeanie Cooper said this is in continuation of food supplies to vulnerable residents in the fight against the deadly Corona Virus which had hit the country early this year.

Minister Cooper explained the World Bank through the Liberian government provided US$10.2 million for locally produced food production in the fight of the COVID-19, since the virus is a global one.

She said about 20 local vendors were hired for foodstuff production to supply vulnerable communities during peak of the virus, and has been able to supply food items to government through the General Services Agency for proper management, as the GSA is key driver on the presidential steering committee against the virus.

Receiving the items on Monday, 02 November in Monrovia, the Director General of the GSA, Madam Mary Broh thanked the agriculture authorities and the local vendors for the effort thus far.

She told the program that the Ministry has been forceful and helpful in providing locally produced food items at most needed time, while reminding that food stuffs received from the ministry are equally distributed to vulnerable people, including zogoes (disadvantage youths) on weekly basis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On May 15, this year the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) released its COVID-19 food and nutrition security situation report, informing stakeholders and the public on the status of food security in the country amid the lockdown instituted by the Government of Liberia to curb spread of the virus that has caused disruptions within the food supply chains.

The COVID-19 food and nutrition security situation report of the MOA highlights challenges confronting smallholder farmers and other value chains actors in various areas of agriculture as the result of the lockdown.

The report also announces the launch of the country's first agricultural transport permit system, a tool that will enable agriculture authorities to grant temporary permission to actors to move between approved counties during the lockdown.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Liberia in March, there are reports that smallholder farmers and other value chain actors are finding it difficult to increase production and access markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The situation has led to some stakeholders in the agriculture sector to call on the government to derive measures for agriculture in order to keep the sector alive during the pandemic to avoid panic-driven reactions that could aggravate disruptions and deteriorate food and nutrition security among the most vulnerable.