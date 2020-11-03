Liberia: GoL Commences Phase-two Training on Result

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning with support from the United Nations Children's Fund on Wednesday October 27, 2020 began three day participatory capacity building training in what is term as" Result Based Planning Monitoring and Evaluation workshop for Monitoring and Evaluation officer's in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

The workshop is held under the Theme: Strengthening Government Approach for Accountability, Transparency & Result that is aligned with the National Development Plan of Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD)

On the overall, it is expected that participants will acquire fundamental knowledge to comfortably discuss Results-Based monitoring and evaluation terminologies- Program logic, indicators, results matrix, results framework, Planning risks & assumptions, evaluations etc.

Specifically, the training is highlighting key parameters for consideration when an agency or government institution is planning an intervention. It is a best practice to always critically analyze the problem the proposed intervention intends to address, considering the scale of the problem, categories of people affected by the problem, the availability of expertise to intervene, how to intervene, whether alone or together with others, how to know whether or not the activities of the intervention are on track.

Furthermore, the PAPD Results Framework interpretation and data flow arrangement including description of various data collection techniques and the associated data quality issues are also part of topics being taught at the training.

Participants are expected to develop monitoring and evaluations plans and finalize the preparation of the Voter National Registry plan for 2020.

Making remarks at the opening session, the National M&E Director, Mr. Jerry D. Zangar conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government of Liberia to United Nations Children's Fund for their full support toward capacity building and national development.

According to Mr. Zangar, at the end, participants will gain greater understanding of program logic and results framework contents and features, the PAPD results framework and its interpretation, and different data collection techniques, analysis, interpretation and report generation.

" We will also give them the skills on how to measure the results of the various projects that contribute to the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) in their respective counties " He added. Over the next three days, we will conduct lots of exercise, learn new skills, particularly in results based monitoring & results framework analysis and interpretation.

From this Results-Based Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Training, development partners who work with county planners will develop projects to support the implementation of the National Development Agenda. So this training is key because we want to bring Monitoring and Evaluation Officers on par with not just routine monitoring formalities but how to plan for and track results.

The three-day training brought together thirty (32) participants comprising County Monitoring and Evaluation Officers, district agriculture officers. County gender coordinators, LISGIS county Coordinators, from Grand Cape Mount, Gborpolu, Bomi and Montserrado County along, as well as senior staff of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).