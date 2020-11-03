Liberia: US-based Marylanders Dedicate Several Projects in Liberia

The National Maryland County Association of Liberia based in the United States of America has turned over several projects in Maryland County, southeast Liberia.

The dedicatory ceremony was done on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the home of the former president and current financial secretary of NAMCAL, Eric Wlea GIKO, who is also an aspirant for the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election, vying on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Partiers.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr. GIKO said projects undertaken in the county by Marylanders residing in the USA is another way of giving back to the fellow kinsmen and Liberia at large.

He said renovation of the Dugbeken Elementary and Junior High School in Barrobo Statutory District, Maryland County is a way of buttressing efforts of government and residents of the district, including District Education Officer, Mr. Jackson Weah and authorities of the school. He recalled that in April 2020, a violent storm devastated Barrobo District, un-roofing homes and the school building.

He said as soon as NAMCAL learned about the disaster, it immediately responded with the renovation of the school hiring services of a local contractor, Mr. Larry G. Geekor.

According to him, previous effort to turn over the renovated shcoll building failed, so this time around, NAMCAL deems it necessary to carry out the exercise.

"As you may know, the National Maryland County Association of Liberia, USA, Inc (NAMCAL) was formed in the United States of America in 2003", he disclosed.

Mr. GIKO added NAMCAL's mission is to bring together Marylanders residing in the USA from Barrobo, Karluway, Pleebo, and Harper Districts together in fostering unity and collaboration.

NAMCAL encourages One Maryland County agenda beyond social, economic, political, and tribal barriers. The organization has grown over the years from five to 12 Chapters in the USA, comprising Marylanders for Progress, Maryland County Associations in Rhode Island, Minnesota, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Indiana, respectively.

Mr. GIKO said the organization acknowledges the good work of the Barrobo United Development Association (BUDA) and the Karluway Development Association (KDA), further disclosing that NAMCAL has also completed construction of a modern Pleebo Parking Station Rest Stop, named after its late president, Isaac T. Cla Russell.

The Rest Stop was constructed in response to call from the people of Pleebo to help provide a place where travelers could ease themselves to prevent environmental pollution and contamination. Mr. GIKO lauded his successor Mrs. Agnes Dean-Bargblor, for the achievements.

Meanwhile, the people of Maryland County have lauded NAMCAL for being supportive of activities back home in Liberia.