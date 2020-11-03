Liberia: Team Andy Provides Training for Over 50 Young People

2 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

Over 50 young people between the ages of 18-30 have benefited from a one - day leadership training and seminar in Electoral District 13 and its environs in Montserrado County.

The training held under the theme: "Creating a Viable Manifesto for Generational Leadership" took place at the Salvation and Deliverance Christian Church in Topoe Village recently.

Ramsay T. Sumanie, a member of Team Andy political movement says the group is a political institution that was founded few years back with the aim of providing amicable solutions to problem confronting citizens in Electoral District 13.

According to him, Team Andy through its political leader Andy BroplehJallah, has embarked on many educational activities in District 13 and Montserrado County at large since declaring his intention to become the district's lawmaker.

Speaking at the training, Mr. Andy BroplehJallah, a stalwart of ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) says he is astonished by the huge turn of young people who are in desperate need of making impact in the society through leadership training.

"Today all of you have made history to gather under our dynamic youthful leadership and listen to our facilitators," he says.

According to him, the training will be a continuous effort of the Team Andy Movement, which he says seeks to build scholars of like mind into national leadership to make a difference.

Speaking to participants at start of the training, Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) president Amos Williams says it is important that young people be consistent in whatever they thought to do.

"If we young people must succeed in becoming part of the future of this country, than we must volunteer and be consistent," he cautions.

"As a leader, you have to build honesty, and don't allow the power to change who you are. Always be yourself," he continues.

For his part the second facilitator Ernest Lincoln says if the community truly desires to see someone ascending to higher height, then young people have to organize themselves by coming together to do research and identify what is needed.

Meanwhile, the president of the National Muslims Student Ishmael V. Konneh extols the leadership of Team Andy for undertaking the initiative. "We need to be a true patriot, you can't achieve as a volunteer if you are not patriotic," he says.

According to Konneh, youth should not raise their expectations whenever they are doing volunteerism, but rather it will help in advancing their careers.

