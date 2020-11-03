Liberia: Families Claim Missing Men in Kidnappers' Custody

Family members are claiming that the three missing men who were alleged to have drowned in St. Paul River are in the custody of their alleged kidnappers at an undisclosed location, but allege that big hands are preventing efforts to release the victims.

A father of one of the three missing men, Mr. Robert Blamo, Sr. claimed in a live radio interview with local broadcaster Prime FM Monday, 2 November that the men have allegedly been relocated from Bong Mines to Monrovia by their kidnappers.

St. Moses Funeral Parlor proprietor Mr. Moses Ahoussouhe stands accused of hiring victims Robert Blamo, Jr., 29, SiafaBoimah, 33 and Blama from Monrovia since Saturday, 15 October to travel to Bong Mines to do technical work for him at his diamond creek when all three of them went missing.

Families of the three missing men have threatened unspecified actions as they continue to demand their children's living bodies from Moses Ahoussouhe.

Mr. Robert Blamo, Sr. alleges that after receiving information that their missing children were brought to Monrovia by their kidnapper, they wrote asking the police and the Justice Ministry to issue a search and seizure warrant.

But he claims that after their formal communication, the authorities declined to act. "What I can easily confirm to you right now is that our children are not dead, they are here in Monrovia alive and being held hostage by St. Moses and the Liberia National police is in the know of this information I'm giving you," Mr. Blamo alleges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He continues that their investigation has revealed that their missing children are being held for ritualistic sacrifice, noting that some hidden big hands have put a lot of money out, making it very difficult for the family to get the children back.

Mr. Blamo continues that they have also contacted the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Traditional Council, but they allegedly declined to help.

But police Spokesman Moses Carter says the police are leaving no stone unturned till they can get to the bottom of the story.

Carter notes that all the information provided by the victims' families are all speculation and sentiments, adding that the job of the police investigators is not based on sentiments or heresy.

Instead, Mr. Carter explains that the police work based on facts. He indicates that the manner in which the families are engaging the media has the propensity to undermine the police investigative outcome.

The police spokesman calls on the families to work in line with police, further explaining that one of the bodies of the missing men has been found and it's taken to Kakata, Margibi County and placed in a mortuary.

He notes that the body that was discovered is yet to be identified. Moses Carter narrates that authorities at the Liberia National Police have dispatched a 25 - men team to Bong Mines to enforce the search that is ongoing, lamenting that last week a body was found not far from the incident scene.