

Tanzania Election Watch Panel of Eminent Persons Calls for Release of Arrested Opposition Leaders

Nairobi, Kampala, Gaborone, London 2nd November 2020: The Panel of Eminent Persons monitoring the Tanzania 2020 General Elections strongly condemns the systematic arrest of opposition leaders following the conclusion of the elections.

The Panel is appalled by the arrest and later release of Chadema’s Presidential Candidate Tundu Lissu designed to suppress the peaceful expression of grievances arising from the outcome of the elections.

The Panel calls on the Tanzania government to immediately release other opposition leaders being held for unspecified reasons, including:

1. Freeman Mbowe

2. Godbless Lema

3. Nassor Ahmed Mazrui

4. Boniface Jacob

5. Salome Makamba

The Panel is concerned by emerging information that the government intends to press non-bailable charges of terrorism against the leaders as reported during the press conference held by the Dar es Salaam’s Zonal Police Commander SACP Lazaro Mambosasa on Monday 2nd November 2020.

The Panel urges the Tanzanian authorities to pursue amicable means of resolving disputes arising from the election and refrain from police or other forms of harassment in violation of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

It is the position of Tanzania Elections Watch that the elections were marred with widespread irregularities in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar and failed to meet the free fair and credible test as outlined in both the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

The panel reiterates that peaceful protest is a universally-accepted right as is peaceful assembly and freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 21 and 19 respectfully of the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) to which Tanzania is a signatory. The same is provided for under Article 11 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and the recent assault on the opposition leaders marks a clear violation of the standards and norms set out in the universally accepted norms and standards.

Email: Info@ tanzaniaelectionswatch.org

Twitter: @WatchTanzania, Instagram: watchtanzania2020

Panelists:

Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Betty Kaari Murungi, Prof. Chaloka Beyani, Hon. Dan Wandera Ogalo, David Makali, Prof. Frederick Jjuuko,

Hon. Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe, Hon. Dr. Miria Matembe, Zein Abubaker

Freedom of opinion and expression are indispensable and foundational preconditions for a free and democratic society to which Tanzania subscribes. We would like to remind Tanzanian authorities that peaceful public demonstrations are indeed an effort to exercise the right to peaceful assembly as provided under Article 20 of the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

We call on the international community to join us in reminding the Tanzanian government of its obligations under national and international law to uphold fundamental freedoms and rights provided under nationals and international laws. We implore the international community to urge President John Pombe Magufuli to ensure that peace and stability prevails in Tanzania by upholding the rule of law and electoral justice.

Signed

On behalf of the TEW

Hon. Justice Willie Mutunga

Co-Chair

Ms. Alice Mogwe

Co-Chair

Prof. Frederick Ssempebwa

Co-Chair

Tanzania Elections Watch

Email: Info@ tanzaniaelectionswatch.org

Twitter: @WatchTanzania, Instagram: watchtanzania2020

Panelists:

Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Betty Kaari Murungi, Prof. Chaloka Beyani, Hon. Dan Wandera Ogalo, David Makali, Prof. Frederick Jjuuko,

Hon. Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe, Hon. Dr. Miria Matembe, Zein Abubaker

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Background

Tanzania Elections Watch focuses on growing regional and international attention and response to the electoral situation in Tanzania. It also seeks to activate the regional and international human rights system and the international community to take necessary action to address risks of crisis emanating from the electoral context. Tanzania Elections Watch serves as an alternative to the now constricted electoral context in which independent democratic actors are no longer able to fulfil their mandate in Tanzania.

The TEW initiative has put together a dedicated panel of eminent persons made up of well reputed individuals from the region to critically debate key developments and events as they unfold in order to trigger appropriate responses to address the prevalent human rights and political concerns being observed in Tanzania.