Tanzania: Tundu Lissu Released After Being Interrogated By Police

3 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Steve Omondi

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu was released Monday after being held briefly by the police.

The party late on Monday evening, in a tweet, said that Lissu has been freed after being interrogated by the police for more than two hours.

Police in Dar es Salaam had earlier on confirmed Lissu's arrest, saying it was related to planned protests over election results.

"We arrested him in Dar es Salaam when he was leaving the European Union (EU) head office," Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said on the phone.

It was not immediately clear who Mr Lissu was meeting at the EU's Umoja offices.

Lissu contested the October 28 presidential election on a Chadema party ticket.

Since Saturday, several opposition leaders in the country have been arrested in what has been reported as the government's effort to block planned post-election protests against Tanzania's election results that declared President John Magufuli the winner.

Among the opposition leaders who have been arrested are Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe, former Arusha MP Godbless Lema, former Dar es Salaam Mayor Isaya Mwita and Ubungo Mayor Boniface Jacob.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.