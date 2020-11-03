Nigeria: Ekiti Court Remands Two Over Alleged Murder of Two Minors

3 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti — Two men, Ayeni Abolarin, 42, and Ajayi Oluwaseun, 34 were ordered to be remanded in correctional centre over alleged killing of two minors.

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates' Court gave the order on Monday.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Caleb Leranmo told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 11 at Oye-Ekiti.

According to him, the defendants on the said date, unlawfully murdered two minors, a 5 -year- old girl and 7-year-old boy names withheld who were sent to buy provisions by their grandfather on the street but later found their dead body in an abandoned car.

Leranmo said that the offence is punishable Under Section 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He said he had forwarded their case files and sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP for legal advice.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Opeyemi Ogunremi sought a date of adjournment pending the outcome of the advice from DPP.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal consequently ordered that the defendants be remanded in Correctional Centre till the outcome of the legal advice from DPP's office.

He later adjourned the case to Dec. 23 for further hearing.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

