South Africa: Hope Is On the Horizon for South Africa

opinion

A revitalised Democratic Alliance is committed to giving South Africans a reason to again lift their eyes up from the ground. The people of South Africa are no longer alone.

On Sunday, the Democratic Alliance decisively broke with an era of indecision and populist shortcuts.

From now on, the DA will be singularly focused on one thing and one thing only: taking power from the incapable state and giving it to the people. The task ahead of us will not be an easy one.

Our country is in serious trouble, and the stakes have never been higher. When we look around us, we see despair and desperation; poverty and hunger. We see politicians blaming each other for what's gone wrong, while people suffer.

All of this is happening despite the fact that the vast majority of South Africans are warm-hearted, honest and hard-working people trying to build a future for their families. We are not a nation of thieves and criminals beset on destroying our country. And yet, each and every one of us is exposed to thievery, criminality and decline on a daily basis. As we journey through life, many of us no longer lift our heads to the...