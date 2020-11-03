Uganda: Police Teargas Leader of Opposition

Police Tuesday fired teargas in efforts to block the Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan from accessing the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) offices in Najjanankumbi, Kampala.

Ochan had gone to the party offices to attend the planned prayers that had been scheduled ahead of party president Patrick Amuriat's presidential nomination.

Upon her arrival, she was asked to go to Kyambogo where the nomination exercise is taking place but all in vain.

Security deployment

Military and police officers remain heavily deployed at FDC offices and no one is allowed to enter or exit following remarks by Amuriat that he would move with a procession to the nomination venue today contrary to the police orders.

Last week, Mr Amuriat, who will be nominated alongside other aspirants today, said he would move to the nomination venue at Kyambogo University with all his supporters contrary to the 10 people each aspirant is allowed to take to the venue as directed by Electoral Commission (EC).

"Any Presidential Aspirant who mobilizes boda bodas for a procession risks being arrested including those boda boda riders. We have plans to respond proportionately, in the face of violent crime, which may include the use of teargas to disperse the violent groups," Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said.

US security alert

The United States Monday night issued advised all its citizens to avoid travelling to Kampala and those in Kampala to avoid going near Kyambogo saying there is an elevated potential for civil disturbances on Tuesday in relation to the presidential nominations.

Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine of National Unity Platform (NUP), Amuriat and Joseph Kabuleta (Independent) are among aspirants slated to be nominated at Kyambogo Cricket Grounds on today.

"Second day of Presidential Nominations, November 3, 2020. There is an elevated potential for civil disturbances on Tuesday, November 3 in relation to the presidential nominations. U.S. citizens are advised to avoid the area and to avoid travel in Kampala to the extent possible. U.S. Embassy personnel have been advised to telework and consular appointments are limited to emergency services only on Tuesday, November 3," reads part of the statement issued by the US embassy.