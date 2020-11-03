Uganda: Police Offer Bobi Lead Car to Nomination

Police yesterday offered National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, a lead car to the nomination ground at Kyambogo University today.

The police also issued the roadmap of how Bobi Wine will move from his home in Magere, Wakiso District, to the nomination centre.

According to the letter signed by the Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola, the Kyadondo East legislator will move through Gayaza Road from his home, branch off to Kyanja and continue to Ntinda, Spear Motors junction and turn to Kyambogo.

"You will be escorted by the Uganda Police Force with a lead traffic vehicle to the nomination venue with your team as per the Electoral Commission guidelines," the police letter reads in part.

Bobi Wine said in an interview at their head offices in Kamwokya, Kampala, yesterday that he would comply with the police traffic plan.

"I will obey the traffic plan because all I want is to get nominated and be on the ballot. This is the only time to prove that all our voices of creating a new Uganda can be heard and given relevance. It is time to write history that people from the ghetto turn around political undertones in the country," he said.

Bobi Wine, who has spent three years in active politics, is set to be nominated for presidency alongside four others today.

The four include Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat of Forum for Democratic Change, Mr Joseph Kabuleta (Independent), Mr Nobert Mao of Democratic Party and Mr Charles Bbaale of Ecological Party.

Bobi Wine yesterday also told journalists that he had received information that some people were planning to disrupt his nomination and had been advised not to spend a night at his home on the eve of nomination, but he rejected the proposal.

"I can confirm to everyone that I will spend this night at my home and let anyone who wants to harm me come for me from my home because I feel it is the safest place. Those who think that I should keep running away are wrong because I am not a criminal," he said.

Manifesto

After the nomination, Bobi Wine said he will head to his party headquarters in Kamwokya to launch his manifesto. He said the manifesto addresses Uganda's needs and also empowers people from slums and the urban youth, among other issues. Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesman, asked supporters to wear their party paraphernalia and hold celebrations across the country. after the nomination of their candidate to make the day memorable.