Cameroon: Kumba Massacred Students - President Biya Condoles, Supports Burial

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji was once more in Kumba on November 2, 2020 with messages of condolence, compassion and assistance.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji was in Kumba on October 27, 2020 where as the head of the inter-ministerial delegation instructed by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, assessed the situation in the town following the armed terrorist attack on Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy, Fiango Kumba on October 24, 2020. In the barbaric attack seven students were brutally murdered.

Just a day after the Day of National Mourning observed on October 31, 2020 as declared by the Head of State, Minister Atanga Nji was again in Kumba on Monday November 2, 2020, this time around to hand over the assistance of the Head of State to bereaved to help in the burial arrangements of the seven murdered Form One students. He urged the population to pray for divine justice to take its course, assured them of government's protection and encouraged the people to beat fear and their children to school.

With the town still in a mourning mood, Minister Atanga Nji chaired a working session at the Meme Senior Divisional Office. Not really in black sad clothe but with tears still flowing down their cheeks, the representative of each of the seven bereaved families signed and took the Head of State's contribution for the burial arrangements. The Minister personally handed the assistance to them. He called on them to keep praying and gave bible verses they should read. He also encouraged them, called on them to brave the situation and hand everything to God. The Minister used the occasion to hand to them a memorial picture bearing the names of the killed children and their ages. They included: Nzakame Ramane 10 years; Nguemene Princess 11 years; Anagym Jennifer 11 years; Ngwane Rey Mongue 12 years; Victory Ngamenyi Camibon 12 years; Scheygnia Cindi 14 years and finally Che Telma 15 years. According to the announced programme, the corpses of the seven killed students will be removed from the Kumba District Hospital Mortuary on November 8, 2020 followed by a funeral service after which the corpses will be conveyed to the various destinations for burial.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Concerning the case of injured students, Minister Atanga Nji said the Head of State has instructed measures to cure them. Serious cases like the boy whose intestines were cut should be evaluated to a better hospital. The Minister recommend that injured students who upon recovery can no longer attend schools in Kumba should be admitted with all facilitation in schools elsewhere. Together with the South West Regional Governor and other administrative officials, Minister Atanga Nji visited the form one class where the incident took place and lit seven candles in honour of the murdered students.