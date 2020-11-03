Cameroon: Elite One Championship - New Season Lunched After All

The opening game took place last Sunday in a particular context with the presence of three referees from Equatorial Guinea and the absence of officials of FECAFOOT.

The 2020-2021 national First Division football Championship kicked off at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Sunday November 1, 2020 with Cotonsport of Garoua beating Panthere Sportive of Nde 2-0 in the season's opener. What raised eyebrows was the absence of officials of FECAFOOT in the opener.

The opening game kick off at 6:00 p.m. as planned with both teams eager to grab the first three points of the season. Cotonsport dominated the encounter with a good play style. Coton's goals were scored by Thierry Tchuente (39') and Felix Oukine (81'). The Garoua club has therefore secured their first three points for the season in match day one. The encounter was watched by the President of the Cameroon Professional Football League, General Pierre Semengue, the President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, Kalkaba Malboum and Cameroon's Roving Ambassador, Albert Roger Milla who gave the kick off; among other invitees. The remaining matches for the first playing day are expected to take place tomorrow Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Prior to the kick off a technical meeting of the LFPC took place in Yaounde to prepare for the match. Only officials of the LFPC and the two clubs concerned were present at the meeting. Worthy of note was the absence of referees which according to sources close to FECAFOOT did not make available referees for the opening fixture. The LFPC had to bring in referees from Equatorial Guinea to officiate the match. Also, discretions from FECAFOOT state that none of the country's top and second tier clubs are in possession of the players' licences with the registration of players on FIFA Connect having concluded on October 23. The players' only identification documents were their identity cards and the badges of players.