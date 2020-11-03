Cameroon: Nation Building, Dev't - Youth Urged to Be More Committed

The call was made by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education during the celebration of the 14th edition of the African Youth Day.

Cameroon joined the entire African continent November 1, 2020 to celebrate the 14th edition of the African Youth Day. During a ceremony organised at the premises of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Minister Mounouna Foutsou called on youth to be more engaged in the development of Cameroon. The Day was celebrated under the theme, "Youth Voices, Actions, Engagement: Building A Better Africa". The Youth Affairs and Civic Education Minister talking on this theme reiterated that youth should be at the forefront of development and should therefore raise their voices and take key actions to ensure the growth of their Fatherland. He went on to recall that young persons are at the frontline of the Head of State's vision to achieve sustainable growth and development. The minister equally edified the population on the initiatives taken by public authorities in favour of the promotion of youth participation in development process of Cameroon and presented institutional perspectives envisaged in favour of increasing youth participation in Cameroon's development challenges. The Resident Representative of the African Union in Cameroon, Jean Gérard Mezui speaking during the ceremony said he was impressed with the engagement of the Cameroonian youth to the development of their nation. He equally called on them not to waste their time crossing the Mediterranean Sea for greener pastures. The President of the National Bureau of the Cameroon National Youth Council, Fadimatou Iyawa, on her part pledged the continuous readiness of Cameroonian youth to the development of their Fatherland.

When the African Youth Charter was adopted through an Executive Council Decision of the Banjul Summit of 2006, the 1st of November was proclaimed as "African Youth Day (AYD)." The African Youth Day celebrations aim to increase awareness of, commitment to and investment in youth; increase and strengthen youth participation and partnerships, as well as increase intercultural exchanges and understanding among young people. The AUC through consultation with partners determines a theme for the Day annually.