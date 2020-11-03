Cameroon: Grand Prix Iug - Kamzong Abossolo Emerges Winner

Some 50 cyclists from clubs across the country competed in the national cycling race that took place in Douala on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Clovis Kamzong Abossolo of SNH Velo Club emerged overall winner in the national cycling championship called "Grand Prix IUG" that took place in Douala on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Organised by the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME), the competition brought together 50 cyclists from clubs across the country. The cyclists competed in a closed circuit race in the Douala II Municipality covering a distance of 95km. The competition unfolded in the men's senior, junior and women's categories.

At the end of the competition, Kamzong Abossolo finished the race in 2h14'42" and average speed of 42.717km/h. He was followed by Tella Arthuce and Foukeng Kentsop in the second and third positions respectively. In the junior category Kankou Junior from the West Region was the first. He finished the 54.800km race in 1h20'13" (40.98km/h). Foukeng Marius from the Littoral Region was the second and Nguieguim Stève was third. In the women's category Jolie Menouna Discale won the 27.400km race in 56' (29.35km/h. She was followed by Sané Armandine and Njjoh Victoire.

The competition aimed at preparing cyclists for the first lap of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race which will take place on November 18, 2020 in Douala. The event took place in the presence of the President General of IUG, Louis Marie Djambou and the President of FECACYCLSME, Honoré Yossi, as well as regional and divisional delegates from the Littoral Region. It should be noted that the Littoral, East and Centre regions have already organised their 2020 regional cycling championships.