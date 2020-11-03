Kenya: Covid-19 - October Was Kenya's Deadliest Month

October was Kenya's toughest month in the fight against Covid-19 with 285 people losing their lives to the virus. This translates to an average of nearly 10 deaths a day.

The month started with a fairly low number of infections at 184 on October 1. But on October 31, the country recorded the highest number of cases yet at 1,395.

In the same month, the country also recorded the highest fatalities in a single day, which was 18 on October 26.

August is the second deadliest month with 233 deaths followed by July with 193 fatalities, September (133), June (85), May (46) and April (17 fatalities).

There has also been great concern from the health ministry this past month in regards to the number of patients in critical care.

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mr Mutahi Kagwe, while giving the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) late last month, warned that the overstretching of health facilities could see the country fail in the fight against the virus.

"We are witnessing high ICU cases in counties such as Isiolo. The key to our success is ensuring that our hospitals are not overstretched," he said.

Speaking during the Covid-19 daily briefing today (Monday), Mr Kagwe said that the last week of October alone was the toughest since the country reported its first case on March 13.

Daily positivity rate

"Since March, the past week, we have seen close to 100 deaths and a sharp increase in positivity rate. This has been the toughest in the country's Covid-19 history," he said.

Also in October, the daily positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus against the overall tests, was 10.7 percent.

Even with the high numbers, the Health ministry states that the worst is still ahead.

"If the virus continues to escalate in the manner that it is doing currently, then it means that each county will have to take care of its own," CS Kagwe warned.

He added that families should make arrangements for home-based care given the increasing numbers.

Today, the Covid-19 caseload in the country rose to 56,601 after 724 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Mr Kagwe said.