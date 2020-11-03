Namibia: Shannon Burial Set for Next Week

Walvis Bay — The young woman Shannon Ndatega Wasserfall, whose remains were found in a shallow grave more than five months after she went missing at Walvis Bay, will be laid to rest on 14 November at the harbour town.

Shannon's father Tega Matheus yesterday confirmed the family opted to have her funeral at Walvis Bay instead of Windhoek where she has been living. According to Matheus, they received Shannon's death certificate last week, although the exact cause of death is still unknown at this stage.

"Only the killer (s) know how she died, but we are just thankful that we can finally lay her to rest and face the next chapter and seek justice for her and her son that will now grow up without his mother," an emotional Matheus told New Era.

Also sharing the funeral arrangement on behalf of the family, Shannon's uncle, Dennis Wasserfall said they have agreed to have two memorial services - one in Windhoek and one in Walvis Bay - to accommodate everyone that would want to pay their last respects to her. The first memorial will take place in Windhoek this Saturday at the Hallelujah parish in Katutura.

"The second memorial service will take place at Walvis Bay at the Jan Wilken stadium in town at 05h00. Shannon's funeral will then take place on 14 November from the Roman Catholic church in Kuisebmond at 09h00," he said. Dennis then appealed to mourners and sympathisers who will be attending the memorial services as well as the funeral to make sure that they follow all the regulations of Covid-19, including the mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

The police last month arrested Shannon's close friend Azaan Madisia (28) in connection with the murder, following the discovery of her remains at Walvis Bay. She is expected to make her second appearance on 7 December after she was denied bail during her first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court. Crime coordinator for the Namibian police in the Erongo region, Deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday upon enquiry told New Era the case is progressing well and that they are expected to make another breakthrough in due course.