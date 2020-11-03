Kenya/Sudan: Rising Stars Edge Sudan at Kasarani

2 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenya under-20 national team stepped up preparations for the Cecafa Under 20 Championship with a 3-1 win over Sudan on Monday afternoon at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Sudan forward Nogh Hussein opened the scoring on eight minutes, but Kenya leveled matters on 21 minutes through Sellasie Otieno, who got in the end of a Boniface Mwangemi free-kick.

Reagan Ronald put the Rising Stars ahead on 58 minutes and Mathew Mwendwa completed the job with a well-taken goal on 85 minutes.

Rising Stars coach Stanley Okumbi lauded his charges after the win.

"We played well especially after going a goal down and showed character and willingness to fight hard. The team is still work in progress but I am happy with how it is coming up so far," he said after the match.

The two teams will face each other again on Thursday at the same venue. The Cecafa Under-20 Championship will be played between November 22 and December 6, 2020, in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C of the tournament alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.

Group A is comprised of hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, while Group B will have Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

The top teams in each of the three groups will proceed to the tournament's semi-finals, alongside one best runners-up.

The finalists, meanwhile, are set to earn an automatic slot at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations set to be played in Mauritania between February and March 2021.

