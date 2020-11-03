Angola: MPLA Encourages Angop to Continue With Plural Journalism

Luanda — The Political Bureau of the ruling MPLA's Central Committee Friday encouraged the Angola Press Agency (Angop) to fight for a plural, rigorous and impartial journalism where respect for the principles of professional ethics and deontology prevails.

In a congratulatory message on the 45th anniversary of the Angolan news agency, MPLA says to be factors to safeguard constitutional rights in matters of freedom of expression and press.

MPLA also encourages ANGOP's employees and collaborators to continue with the dynamic of development and technical and technological modernization, for the public interest service related to information provided to Angolans.

"In the framework of the full accomplishment of its mission, ANGOP has played a capital role in the news coverage of the whole Angolan territory, without neglecting the concern to keep informed about the national and international reality of the Angolans spread by the most diverse Diasporas around the world", reads the message.

The ruling party recognizes the sense of zeal and dedication and professionalism of ANGOP in the promotion and dissemination of information that help to rescue the civic and patriotic values of Angolans, making faith that the agency consolidates its position as a credible and privileged source of information in witnessing the political, social, economic and cultural changes underway in the new Angola.

The company was created in July 1975 under the name Agência Nacional Angola Press (ANAP). At that time, its works were distributed in the form of a bulletin.

In October of the same year, ANGOP adopts its current and definitive denomination, Agency Angola Press, under proposal of the then President of the Republic, António Agostinho Neto, and launches, in day 30 of that month, the first dispatch with the new acronym.

Three years later, on February 2, 1978, the agency was transformed into a state media organ, with the publication of the presidential decree 11/78, of February 2.

From then on, the foundations were laid for its growth and development, which would come to pass in the 1980s. At that time, ANGOP already had about 300 workers, most of them journalists, with an uninterrupted work, 24 hours a day, throughout the country (18 provinces) and abroad with five delegations (Portugal, Brazil, United Kingdom, Zimbabwe and Congo).

In 2013, it entered in a technological and human constant transformation and updating, in line with the modernity of telecommunications and media, factors that contribute to the realization of its great challenge and dream, that of becoming a big multimedia company.