Egypt Spares No Effort to Spread Tolerance

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed that Egypt, represented in its religious institutions, topped by Al-Azhar, will spare no effort to cooperate with the European Union and the world's countries to spread values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Sisi was speaking on Sunday in a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Egypt will continue to offer its expertise and potentials to fight extremism, Sisi stressed.

The two sides discussed the cooperation between Egypt and the EU to face extremist thought and achieve coexistence among religions.

Michel said that he counts on Egypt's wise role, under Sisi, to face religious fanaticism and combat violent acts locally and regionally, adding Egypt became an outstanding role model in achieving peace and cooperation among nations.