Ghana: WASSCE Dismisses Reports On Results

3 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has discounted reports that the results of this year's West African Senior School Certificates Examination (WASCCE) have been released.

The council has, therefore, cautioned parents and candidates to be wary of websites announcing release of the results and of persons, who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

"These are activities of fraudsters and all stakeholders are hereby alerted accordingly," a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, yesterday said.

Some websites yesterday published results purporting to be those of the recently written examination, creating panic amongst some candidates and their parents, who are on tenterhooks awaiting the outcome.

It said currently co-ordination and marketing exercise had been completed while processing of results as well as other post-examination activities is going ahead of the release of the results.

Concerning the activities of unscrupulous persons who upgrade results of candidates, the Council urged all institutions to always authenticate results presented to them.

It is recalled that a total of 375,737 candidates from 976 public and private second cycle schools across the country participated in this year's WASSCE at 796 centres.

Made up of 187,574 male and 188,163 female candidates, they were the first batch of students to have benefited from the Free Senior High School programme introduced by the government in 2017.

