Ghana: U.S. Embassy Supports El De D Consult to Train Journalists in Finance, Economic Reporting

The Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy is supporting the next edition of the Finance and Economics Clinic for Journalists (FEC-J).

It is a training workshop designed by El de D Consult, a marketing communications firm to train relatively young journalists in basic Finance and Economics, needed for the profession.

About 30 journalists from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Volta regions are expected to benefit from the training programme, spanning a period of five months.

Chief Executive of El de D Consult, Fred Avornyo said over 45 journalists have benefited from previous training programmes and the upcoming training workshop was to build the capacity of another cohort of journalists, in Finance and Economics to enable them to become better at reporting on business and finance issues.

Mr Avornyo explained that in order to train more journalists, the training would be largely virtual with only two days of in-person sessions with the participants.

"We trained over 45 journalists in three editions from Greater Accra and Eastern regions, but this time, we are going to train 30 journalists in one edition from three regions, and with increased counter hours, because we are going virtual".

He urged young journalists to take advantage of the opportunity and apply to participate.

Mr Avornyo described financial journalism as "the most exciting form of journalism, when people have the requisite knowledge and skill" and said the most participatory teaching methods will be used to ensure that "participants, regardless of their background, will be sufficiently schooled in Finance and Economics required for the job. "This is a training for journalists who are not financial reporters but who desire to become one and a good one, and so we will make Finance and Economics easy to understand and love".

Mr Avornyo commended the US Embassy for supporting the programme and said it would go a long way to improve the quality of journalism in Ghana.

The workshop will be held in two phases, with the first phase starting this November.