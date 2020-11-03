Ghana: Mcdan Presents U.S.$10,000, Jerseys for Peace Match

3 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The inaugural peace match between old players of Accra Great Olympics (AGOOPA) and Accra Hearts of Oak (AHOOPA) was launched on Saturday at the McDan Park at La in Accra.

In addition, jerseys and a giant trophy for the game slated for Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium was presented to the two teams together with a $10,000 support from McDan Shipping Company.

The game, a brainchild of the two old players'body, was initiated to canvass for a peaceful election on December 7 as well as officially outdoor AGOOPA.

Dignitaries including Chief of Abafun Quarter of La, McGranaky Quaye I who acted as chairman, Adontenhemaa of La Abese Quarter, Manye Ogawalawa and Group Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley, who is also a chief patron of the game among others joined the old stars to mark the occasion.

Old players of both sides trooped to the venue - all eager for Saturday's showdown.

They include former Olympics stars George Alhassan, Nii Moi Maclean, JB 'Rubberman' Naawu, Godwin Attram and Awuley Quaye. Also available were Evans Aryeequaye, Tetteh Chandu and Ali Jaara of Heart's fame. They were joined by Peter Lamptey, Dan Quaye and Thomas Otinkorang who played at both clubs.

McGranaky Quaye I in his remarks praised the old players for initiating a project that can unite citizens despite the tense election environment and called on citizens to heed this call and desist from activities that had the potential to disturb a peaceful election process.

Dr Daniel Mckorley who performed the unveiling of the trophy and jerseys to officially launch the game, urged the youth, who he described as the future leaders, to put up the right attitude and be wary of incentives to engage in any violent conduct that would be detrimental to the nation and their future.

He said the old stars exhibition of a selfless spirit to lead the charge for peace was a project worthy of support and emulation, describing them as trailblazers and role models who the youth can learn from.

Chairman of the planning committee of the peace match, Evans Aryeequaye, expressed gratitude to stakeholders and sponsors who have been supportive of their peace crusade.

He appealed to teeming football and sports fans to throng the venue to watch the old stars in action and to listen to the message of peace which they must also spread for the common goal of a peaceful election to become a reality.

