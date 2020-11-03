Ethiopia: Al-Burhan Concludes Addis Ababa Visit

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Addis Ababa — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) , Lt-General, Abdel Al-Fattah Al-Burhan has concluded a two-day official visit to Ethiopia in response to an invitation extended by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

Al-Burhan who was accompanied by the Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamar Edeen and the Director of General Intelligence, General, Jamal Andel Majeed toured a number of industrial, agricultural and investment projects in Ethiopia.

The two sides, during the visit discussed means for development of relations between the two countries and the regiona issues of mutual interest.

The TSC Chairman appreciated the Ethiopian Premier for the hospitality, lauding the agricultural and industrial development in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, on his part, thanked Al-Burhan for accepting the invitation.

Al-Urhan and the accompanied delegation was seen off , at the airport, by the Ethiopian Premier and the Sudan's ambassador to Addis Ababa, Jamal Al-Sheikh Ahmed.

