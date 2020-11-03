Sudan: Sadiq Al Mahdi Arrives in UAE to Complete Covid-19 Treatmen

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Nov. (SUNA) - The leader of the National Umma Party, Imam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi arrived , today, Tuesday, to Abu Dhabi to complete his treatment, announced Rabah Al-Sadiq on her Facebook page.

On Monday, the National Umma Party announced that it had transferred Sadiq Al Mahdi to the UAE for further medical checkups.

party underlined in a statement yesterday that doctors at Alia Hospital decided to keep Al Mahdi under observation after he was infected days ago and a number of his family members with the Corona virus.

