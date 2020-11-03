Ethiopia: Say No to Hatred Politics

It is well recognized that Ethiopia has finalized, through its National Election Board, of course, preparations to conduct the 6th national elections.

To make this election effective, reliable and democratic, the country is left with a long journey. Basically, a nation state without citizenry is nothing, and so is a citizenry without a country. Since the transferring from a master-less society to a well organized governmental administration following John Locke's Social Contract fashion, leaders have been elected through various ways.

Undeniably, any country doesn't solely belong to a particular party, groups or individuals as long as it houses all people who have secured citizenship via the three means: by birth, by naturalization and by blood. Those who are brought by to a given nation by birth have had primary responsibility for their country.

Although it is not an overnight process to build a democratic country, all possible means should be well entertained towards that end.

Countries which are driving the wheel of the world well at present such as the United States of America have, for instance, passed a tumultuous political clench to reach at the level they are found themselves at the moment. Though taken as a frame of reference for the rest of the world as one of the countries which have been exercising democracy along with Netherlands and other European countries, the nation is severely entangled by a muddled political scenario right now.

Interestingly, no matter how ignominy the debate for gathering votes for coming to power and open the door of White House at the end of the day, contestant party representatives have hugged and warmly greeted each other when the debate is over. This is civility. As they know that they are working for a common goal--getting their beloved nation prospered, rivalries and resentments always get vanished in no time and the winner is congratulated by the loser.

This democratic culture is a long aspired one in Ethiopia. Not only is our country suffering from undemocratic and suspicious-oriented political trek but almost all developing countries have been severely affected by hatred politics.

Truly, if assessed well what is happening in developing countries such as Ethiopia, the manner has changed as they act otherwise. The problem starts from the mentality of politicians as they always prefer blackmailing others to plainly propagating their respective manifestos.

"So long as it is quite hard to assume power through the channel of armed struggle, we all have to enjoy the playground taking the opportunity created so far and discuss all the problems of the country. Then the one who comes up with a governing idea to win public confidence will be given green card to administer. However, we all act otherwise and go beyond limit to the extent of deconstructing the nation unless our party rules. This is not expected of all of us at all as we all are advancing towards creating a prosperous nation. We have only one country--Ethiopia indeed!" said Tigistu Awolu, Unity for Democracy and Justice Party Chairman.

What we shall seriously condemn is hatred politics as no one benefits out of it. This emanates from a number of factors: accustoming to assuming power via armed struggle, power monger sense, political immaturity, lack of sense of belongingness to the country, developing spirit of hatred politics and disrespect of the public," said Tigistu.

The very thing that needs to be well comprehended in this regard is that every developed country is constructed through national consensus, modern political dialogue, and round table discussion about issues that are decisive in constructing an affluent and democratic nation.

Hatred politics can only have destructive repercussions, but benefits no one. When superficial attitude is over dominated by a governing idea, our effort would bear fruits. Ideology matters the most, not ethnocentric extremism, which has long been exercised in Ethiopia. As the country is advancing towards democratization, the principle stating that every candidate for election and every political party shall have an equal opportunity of access to the media, particularly the mass media and all parties have to discuss issues coming together instead of developing hatred politics and spending time criticizing one another.

Obviously, the issue of bringing about democracy and inviting political scenario has shouldered on political parties running in dichotomizing play field: the role of the ruling party and that of contestant parties.

As far as what is expected of a ruling party is concerned, it is duty bound to make the political landscape much more widened. It is also expected to be ready to actively listen to contestant parties instead of merely getting its own ideas entertained and internalized among the society. Organizing a political platform and inviting all parties to discuss the inside out of the political atmosphere of the nation as it also belongs to them.

When we talk about these parties, they are primarily expected of avoid roaming in the ocean of hatred politics. They have also to narrow differences at least when the issue comes to the national agendum, such as election, building of mega projects, safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation and lifting the poor out of the grip of poverty they find themselves in.

Since hatred politics is the source of all evil, when it gets dried, the economic, political, social, cultural and other related aspects' illnesses can be healed. Thus, every citizen especially those who have motorized the political vehicle have to say no to hatred politics.