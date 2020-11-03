Ethiopia: City's Projects Have to Be Completed On Time, " Deputy Mayor

ADDIS ABABA - Various development projects that are being undertaken in Addis Ababa should be finalized on time , Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebie said.

The mayor made the remark yesterday in Adama City while presenting report on the implementation of the quarterly plan for 2020 and the next plan action.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebie said: "The projects that need to be completed this year should not be postponed for any reason". There are 1,000 projects to be completed in the capital this year.

She also stressed the need to complete these projects and work hard on the issues raised by the community. She called on both new and existing leaders to work together without compromising politics and government.

She said the city administration has made leadership assignments and shifts to provide better quality services to the residents and accelerate development. The leadership should be aware of the global context in which it is being led, especially the city's general social, economic, political and psychological needs of the residents.

She explained the leadership should fulfill its responsibility to achieve the goals set in the economic, social and political spheres by correcting past mistakes. She said the focus is on preventing COVID-19, creating job opportunities for youth, reducing the cost of living and improving the service delivery of institutions. The leadership should work diligently to ensure the rule of law and maintain peace and security in the city.

Adanech also noted that the aim is to create consensus for the remaining months by bridging the gaps in the first quarter. She said the leadership should work with sincerity, initiative and determination to bring about radical change in government service delivery.

Addis Ababa City Prosperity Office Head, Melese Alemu, for his part said it is important to have a new understanding on the responsibilities of changing the administrative, economic and social situation of the newly appointed officials in each institution, on the main goals, strategies and to create unity of views and actions. The joint discussion was attended by bureau officials, sub-city and woreda leaders in total.