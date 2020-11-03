Ethiopia: Local Firm Signs MOU With Evolvin' Women Dubai

ADDIS ABABA - The local firm Center for Accelerated Women's Economic Empowerment (CAWEE) singed a virtual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Evolvin' Women in a view to advancing the capacity of Ethiopian female entrepreneurs.

UAE's Embassy in Addis Ababa and Dubai Chamber of Commerce International Office - Ethiopia, the principal supporters of Ethiopia's women entrepreneurs in the last two years, were in the attendance of the signing ceremony.

In a statement issued after the signing, the Embassy said that through the MoU, the program will see the training and development of emerging female entrepreneurs who will be identified with the support of CAWEE. Evolvin' Women will work with the entrepreneurs to help accelerate their business development and offer them an array of business support including training, services and resources to facilitate their financial success and freestanding.

The UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa is keen to support and encourage the goals of the two organizations to empower women by building their capacity, training, and improve their skills that will afford them access to competitive job opportunities to help them achieve a reasonable standard of decent life.

"The UAE support for emerging female entrepreneurs in Ethiopia is part of its commitments toward women empowerment locally and internationally," the Embassy noted, adding that the UAE Government has adopted a decision to establish UAE's Gender Balance Council to ensure that Emirati women continue to play a leading role in the development of their country.

Head of UAE Embassy's African Union section, Talal Al Azeezi said that the UAE Government has strong belief that CAWEE and Evolvin' Women's partnership will contribute greatly to empower women entrepreneurs.

On his part, Dubai Chamber International Offices Director, Omar Khan indicated that this kind of partnership which will undoubtedly generate tremendous potential for expanding Ethio-UAE economic ties.

He added: "Dubai's business training industry has very high standards. It is highly exportable and has the capacity for much greater utilisation. Dubai Chamber is committed to helping businesses of all sizes and stages of development expand into Africa, including start-ups and SMEs.

CAWEE Founder and Executive Director, Nigest Haile said "We are proud to partner with organizations like Evolvin' Women and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to provide the female entrepreneurs with the best training and support they need."