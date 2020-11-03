Ethiopia: Scaling Up Center's Effort to Improve Productivity

3 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mussa Muhammed

Wolkite Agricultural Research Center, since its establishment in 2018/19 in Gurage Zone, has been carrying out several activities that can improve the production and productivity of the agricultural sector through effective and marketable agricultural technologies.

During the current harvest season, 853 males and 171 females sown teff, wheat, barley, maize, and chickpeas on 508 hectares of land. This effort starting from the very beginning was expected to ensure high production and productivity.

Deresse Teshome, Director of Extension Communication and Technology Dissemination at the Ethiopian Research Institute, said that the Institute is working tirelessly to promote technology that can solve the problems of farmers.

According to one of the beneficiaries, Fekadu Ageza, the farmers are happy with the work done; "in the past we did not even know that our soil was acidic and we did not even know if there was acid soil," added the beneficiary.

Dr. Faris Youssef, President of Wolkite University, said that there are ample hectares of land in Gurage Zone. The government should pay proper attention to this fertile land to cultivate and boost its productivity with extensive research Senior government officials, researchers, policymakers, farmers and other stakeholders ought to appreciate center's effort in seed multiplication and technology transfer besides treating the acidic soil.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.