Ethiopia: Changing Currency Notes, Initiated Millions of Ethiopians Open New Bank Accounts

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently addressed the House of Peoples' Representatives, highlighting his government's major priorities for 2020/21. One of the issues he highlighted was Ethiopia's financial achievements.

The Prime Minister said that the reforms undertaken in the sector have made a difference. In particular, the financial sub-sector registered 10.2 percent economic growth in 2019/20. He described this as a great achievement.

Explaining the progress made in the financial sector along with the indicators, he also pointed out that the financial industry is undergoing a different kind of change. The number of branches of the bank, which was only 5,341, has increased by more than a thousand this year to 6,628. This indicates that the number of branches has increased by about 18 percent.

The increase in the number of bank branches has many benefits. In addition to its role in reducing unemployment, it will also provide an opportunity to accumulate wealth and re-invest the accumulated wealth.

As per the Prime Minister's explanation, due to the proliferation of branches, the number of depositors has also increased significantly. Last year, the number of depositors was 38.7 million, and this number has increased to 50.7 million due to the expansion of branches.

The number of citizens that have saving account has increased to 31 percent, he said. This means that the number of people depositing money in banks has increased by 31 percent in the past. The increase in the number of branches and the increase in the number of depositors is significant not only for the country's savings but also for the overall financial performance of the banks.

As a result, Ethiopian banks have been able to collect 1 trillion Birr for the first time. This achievement raises their ability to lend more and support investment. This in turn, has special significance for the country's overall economic growth, he said.

About 60 percent of the 1 trillion Birr has been collected by branches in and around Addis Ababa. 13.7 percent was collected in Oromia, 7.3 percent in Amhara, 5.2 percent in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region and the rest in other regions.

According to the Prime Minister, the fact that most of the nearly one trillion deposits were collected from branches in and around Addis Ababa indicates that there are gaps in the distribution of bank branches. It is an indication that more branches need to be opened in regional areas to fill the gaps in the distribution of bank branches.

He said efforts to expand the capacity of branches and banks in Addis Ababa and its environs to all parts of the country would require greater efforts to grow bank deposits and invest in them.

Banks have borrowed 271 billion Birr from the assets collected. Most of the assets that banks have lent are to the private sector. Out of the 271 billion Birr loan, 70 percent or 189 billion Birr has been lent to the private sector.

As the number of bank branches expands and savings increase, it will play a significant role in the country's economic growth. Apart from contributing to the growth of investment, it will also enable them to borrow more wealth. Reducing loan supply problems and expanding investment will have a significant impact on economic growth. One of these benefits is to reduce unemployment and stimulate the country's economy.

According to the Prime Minister, the change in the financial sector is not just a matter of increasing the number of branches, increasing the number of deposits and increasing the supply of credit. In addition to the above achievements, it is in the process of forming with the National Bank to establish about 20 banks.

He said if most of the 20 banks in the process are completed and join the financial sector, they will play an important role in the economy.

He further explained that the government will focus on modernizing the sector in the future. Digital banking and fintech work, which has so far been relatively small in the country, will be launched in the current budget year. Digital banking and fintech will automate many transactions and enable them to mobilize resources and move in the right direction.

He also pointed out the ongoing work in the financial sector. Existing banks that have been operating in Ethiopia's banking sector for the past two decades will be upgraded based on the current fiscal year to enable them to compete at the regional level. Banks can increase their capital in a number of ways.

Unless the process of facilitating the competitiveness of banks at the regional level is accelerating, Ethiopian banks may not be competitive in the regional market as the overall regional economic integration is accelerating. So, it will be worked hard to increase their competitiveness.

He said not only the increase in the number of banks but also the capital capacity of the banks is crucial. It needs more work to increase the capital of these banks or additional investment or in various ways to create higher banks.

The Prime Minister added that there is a need to revitalize the financial industry by upgrading those who have been working as micro and small financial institutions in the past to the level of banking. Efforts will be made to develop micro and small financial institutions into banks, and if possible, efforts will be made to create banks that focus on sectors.

According to Dr. Zelalem Ejigu, an Assistant Professor of Economics at Civil Service University; Ethiopia's financial sector has been undergoing changes over the past two decades. During this time many private banks, microfinance and insurance companies were established. It is an undeniable fact that the capital of these institutions and the amount of loans they provide are growing.

However, Dr. Zelalem said the financial sector was not in line with the Ethiopian economy. The services provided are based solely on loans, letters of credit and remittances. Unavailability of financial services the world is practicing is also notable. Beyond this, it is noted that their practices are outdated and not in line with the time.

According to Dr. Zelalem, the post-reform laws in the financial sector in general and the banking sector in particular have made it easier for banks to operate. Removal of the binding rules and the enactment of new ones have played a major role in the transformation of the banking sector.

The recent currency change has greatly contributed to the growth of the financial sector. As a result of the currency change, the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) was forced to open more accounts to deposit money in the bank. It also caused a lot of money to come to bank that did not earlier. This has led to an increase in bank savings, he explained.

While banks' efforts to simplify their services to their customers are expected: "I do not believe that the emergence of millions of new accounts and savings in a short period of time after the change of currency is due to the growing interest and awareness of bank users," he said.

He said the increase in the number of deposit accounts could be a sign of success in the sector, but it is important to check whether the new bank account is being opened by new clients or whether the existing clients are opening more accounts. The number of people opening deposits is increasing because people who have deposits in one bank are re-opening deposits in other banks.

Explaining the lack of access to finance in rural areas, Dr. Zelalem noted that there has been some change due to recent efforts. The government's effort to expand access to finance is good; it should be strengthened.

The financial sector is the engine of all. It is a big engine for the industry, the business, the service, and the agricultural sector. Good growth in the financial sector has the potential to transform other sectors. Thus, the changes taking place in the sector play a significant role in the overall economic growth beyond the sector.

In the past, organizations and individuals involved in the most important sectors of the country, including the micro and small enterprises, have cited financial constraints as a major obstacle to their work. Success in the financial sector will help expand access to finance, establish new businesses, and revitalize existing ones, Dr. Zelalem noted.