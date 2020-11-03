Ethiopia: During the Current Season 335 Million Quintals of Produce to Be Harvested

At this budget year in Ethiopia 335 million quintals of cereals production has been expected to be harvested according to the FRDE Ministry of Agriculture (MoA).

About 12.85 million hectares of land have been cultivated and currently, 13.3 million hectares of land are covered with seeds. It is expected to produce 335 million quintals, Isaias Lema told The Ethiopian Herald, Director of Crop Development at MoA.

According to him, some crops are now being harvested and most of the crops will be harvested in the next month.

He said that the work is underway to collect data from the National Meteorological Weather Service and make it available to the public and also to connect the existing mechanization service providers with the community. In addition to that special care should be taken during the collection, transport, and storage of products. He noted that efforts are being made to convey as much information as possible to the public through soft copy and media.

He added that on the other hand, a technical committee has been set up in collaboration with the Disaster Risk and Management Commission to assist flood victims in various places. This is also underway to provide daily food and basic health care, as well as to provide veterinary care.

He noted that there is a need to do more to provide food for the people, especially in re-establishing it. And he also confirmed that the re-establishing operation work is underway to help them recover and get back to where they were in less than a year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Ethiopia, about 1.4 million hectares of land and 800,000 grazing lands over a period of 18 months have been affected by locusts. And there may be some land that has been slightly damaged and left with chemical sprays.

By immediate works proceeding and further research will be carried out, the locust swarm is estimated at 124 districts, about 45 percent of those zones are affected, he noted.

The MoA will also provide rainwater harvesting information from the National Meteorological Agency.

He stressed the need to harvest as soon as possible, especially in the affected areas. The community should provide accurate information and tips on locust outbreaks.

In addition, federal and regional agricultural experts in the woreda provide quick information to control the locusts. And urged the public to follow the weather forecast data and collect the product as soon as possible.