Ethiopia: Zone to Harvest Over 1.6 Million Quintal of Crop

3 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Haile Demeke

DEBRE MARKOS - Agriculture Bureau of Anadad Woreda East Gojjam Zone of Amhara State announced that it has planned to harvest over 1.6 million quintal of crop this year.

Head of Agriculture Bureau of Anadad Woreda Mekuanint Tadele told The Ethiopian Herald that the area has high potential of Teff production and the bureau is going to harvest 1.6 million quintal of crops this year alone.

The Bureau said that it is working with Debre Markos Research Institute and Debre Markos University to boost productivity as the region is well known by production Teff. The swarm of weed is highly affecting the productivity of the crop and the bureau is working to control and completely avoid weed from farm aiming at boosting productivity.

Since recent years, cluster farming development programs have helped small-scale farmers to increase the productivity of teff, wheat, barley and other type food of crops on the top of boosting food security.

Ethiopia's labor intensive subsistence farming coupled with rain fed agricultural system remained unproductive for centuries, which needs to transform the archaic approach into modern one.

He said that the farmers harvest 27 quintal of Teff per hectare and due to the weed it is reduced to 22 quintal. In order to fight against weed and boost productivity of all crops including teff and wheat the bureau working in collaboration with pertinent stakeholders, he says.

Accordingly the CHEM TEX Ethiopia, crop protection technology provider, has contributed various equipment fights against weed. The company is providing equipment that would help to boost productivity and fight against weed, spread of desert locust swarms across the country.

General Manager of the company, Yimenu Jembere, said that the company is providing all necessary materials and trainings that would benefit both the farmers and the country in general across the country. It is dedicated to providing farmers with the latest in crop protection technology and equipment; services include crop protection chemicals, seeds and spray equipment.

The materials are provided to the farmers across the nations cost free. There is a dangerous weed which affects teff and wheat which will reduce amount of crop production. Previously the farmers are now aware the benefit of the pesticides and now all farmers are using the pesticides observing the benefit of the pesticide, he said.

He said that the company is also providing equipment's would help the efforts of the government to control the outbreak of desert locust in the country. The company is committed to support government's effort in boosting productivity by all necessary mean.

The pesticide would help the farmers in maximizing their crop yield and profitability. The company in partnership with Ministry of Agriculture is providing latest and effective crop protection products for the farmers according to the ecology of the areas.

