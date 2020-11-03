Ethiopia: Disability Is a Reality for the Bearer, but a Possibility for Everyone

Persons with physical disabilities face several challenges throughout the world especially in the developing countries. People that comprise nearly one-fifth of the Ethiopian population live with some kind of physical disability. They face different challenges in their day to day activities including negative attitude from the community and even the government officials.

Today's edition of our paper discusses myriads of issues regarding this sect of the community with Tessema Sebsibie, Board Chairman of the Ethiopian National Associations of Persons with Physical Disability (ENAPPD).

Tessema Sebsibie was born in Addis Ababa, attended all levels of education there and obtained postgraduate degree in public management. He has been working in the Ethiopian Airlines almost for ten years. He is working on the position of senior marketing officer.

Excerpts:

Could you briefly describe the concept of persons with disabilities, the causes to become disabled, the appropriateness of the word 'disability' and the number of this community?

Disability is a huge concept by itself. When we say that a person is disabled, two or three things come to our mind. A person might come across physical or mental impairment. Secondly, there is an environmental challenge that means a person experiences some kind of challenge due to the inconvenience of this environment. It can be social, physical or any kind of environment that may hider people's day to day activity.

The combination of these things makes the person disable to do simple tasks that are normal for other people. These issues should be fulfilled to call a person "Disabled". Regarding the term, the English word is appropriate, because we call ourselves as 'Persons with Disabilities' not disabled person since the person should come first. But the Amharic term, somehow, has its own limitations in fully describing the person. It limits the person only on thier physical impairment. It does not consider the outside forces like the outside environment for example, policies and laws that do not involve their day to day activities as they do for others.

Regarding the number of persons with disability, the figure is not clear yet in the Ethiopian case. Based on the national census conducted in 2007, the result indicated that the number of persons with disability was only 1.3 percent of the total population which was far from the exact number. In that census, we were not counted properly, but now, according to the reports of World Bank and World Health Organization, the number has grown to 7.6 percent indicating contradiction between the international figure and the local one.

The causes to become physically disabled are of two types. One is natural when a person born with some kind of disability and the other is either man made or accidental which anyone may encounter at any time as a girl once said, "Disability is a reality for me, but a possibility for everyone."

Is there, do you think a welcoming environment for persons with disabilities in areas like the construction sector and service provision?

This is the biggest challenge for the persons with disabilities especially in developing countries because the physical environment is not conducive for us to fully participate in the usual activities of the society. Not only the physical environment, but also the social attitude is one of the limitations as people do not consider a man/woman with disability as a full human who can contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

The other challenges emanate from the laws and the policies of the country. Some policies and laws do not consider persons with disabilities when they are designed and ratified. Even recently, regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many laws and regulation enacted that have forgotten persons with disabilities. Thus, the laws and the policies of the country should consider this huge sect of the population that may be equal to the people reside in the Amhara region if we bring them in one place.

Aren't there improvements nowadays especially in the construction sector?

The answer is yes and no at the same time. There is improvement especially in some buildings owned by international companies. But there is still lack of accessibility for the persons with disabilities in most large buildings including some international hotels and service providing institutions.

As you know, there is a building law and regulations enacted following the endorsement of the proclamation. But if you see buildings constructed in Addis after the regulation, they do not fulfill the requirements that are set in the regulations and there is nobody questioning that the saddest thing for us.

We have been communicating with concerned bodies but tragically things have gone worse to be honest. There are two reasons for this. One is ignorance that they claim it costs them more which is far from the truth since building a ramp does not cost them too much. These buildings are not accessible not only for the persons with disabilities, but also for the elderlies, children and people with different problems.

The other is reluctance and negligence of the authorities that are assigned to monitor the construction of the buildings and even during the approval of the buildings without checking whether they fulfill the necessary requirements or not.

Did you do something regarding the policies, laws and discuss them with concerned bodies?

We have been participating in advocating the rights of persons with disabilities for more than 28 years. So, we have been shouting and raising our voices throughout these years. We have tried to influence policies and laws and there are specific laws that we forced the government to ratify or to come up with. For example, we are behind the ratification of the international convention of the rights for persons with physical disabilities and we achieved it somehow. In addition, there are specific laws like the law permits persons with physical disabilities to import vehicles duty free; we fought for that right as a single organization and we achieved it. Almost we have been behind every law and tried our best as much as we could to become successful somehow though we have a lot to go forward yet.

How about importing other necessary materials duty free in addition to vehicles? Is there an enabling condition in this regard?

There are many materials necessary for the persons with disabilities including white canes and wheel chairs. Most of these materials cannot be produced locally; they should be imported and there is no importing duty free privilege for any of them not only our associations but organizations working on this like International Red Cross are facing challenges. They are asked to pay tax and because of that many organization are closed since they couldn't afford the situation to provide the needy with reasonable price.

The problem to produce these materials locally is the lack of technology; there is no such technology in Ethiopia to produce the kind of materials persons with disability need. That is the biggest challenge. As far as I know, there is no single institution or individual who attempts to come up with materials that substitute the imported ones. Therefore, the challenge is of technology and necessary inputs.

How is your participation in national issues like in the national election as an association and individual described?

When talking about election, it is one of the important parts in the society as you know. We have been highly involved in the election issues especially in the recent times like being observers for example in the Sidama referendum.

We also participate in any program facilitated by the National Election Board of Ethiopia. We push the board to consider persons with disabilities in each of its activities including the polling stations for example and disseminating necessary information and creating awareness among them.

Besides voting, we promoted some people to participate in the political arena to have seats in the parliament representing persons with disabilities. In fact, we need to do more in this regard. We inquire the government to assign some seats for us like in the neighboring countries, Kenya and Uganda.

We participate not only in the national election but also in the national census. We have been very much involved in discussing with the National Statistical Agency to review its forms in the way it includes the persons with disabilities. To be honest, we have been everywhere recently and working aggressively on different issues that matter peoples with disabilities.

Can you elucidate the magnitude of your association's influence in the country's political, economic and social affairs?

We can't say that we are 100 percent involved or influential. As you know, associations have a number of limitations including finance and human resource. However, within that limitations, we are doing our best to pressure the government consider persons with disabilities in every of its policies and activities.

Nowadays, we are deploying different media including the electronic and the print media to communicate our opinion what we think the government should do. We are everywhere talking about our issues. We attend workshops, trainings and meetings facilitated by the government to raise our points in every arena. Currently, as you know, ministries have been introducing their ten yeas perspective development plans. We attend the forums and provide our comments and inputs they should consider for the sake of persons with physical disabilities. The responses are promising though the practice is not fitting the words on the paper that is why we need to exert maximum effort.

Is the association accessible for persons with physical disabilities throughout the country?

Currently, we are accessible only in five regions and the two city administrations. We wish to be accessible everywhere throughout the country but as I have mentioned earlier, there are a number of limitations.

We are available in the biggest regions of the country at present and others can get our service wherever they are without any special identity as their disability is their identity. We are dealing with the regional governments we have not reached yet to create conducive environment for us to get involved and we are also mobilizing persons with disabilities in those areas. Of course, it requires us to do a lot and to mobilize finance as well to open offices.

How do you generate income and fairly address those who are in need of financial aid?

Basically, associations are established to advocate the rights of their members. We are mainly engaged in the right issues. We are not directly providing assistance to our members. Wherever there is a breach of their rights, we are by their side to protect them. Besides, we are trying our best especially during this COVID period to provide those who are highly affected because of the pandemic with some kind of food and sanitary materials.

Our source of finance is mainly members' contribution. As the livelihood of persons with disabilities is moderate, it is not much because of their income. Therefore, we try to develop income generating projects and seeking donors. We use the income for the direct benefit of the members. We are not at the level of providing direct assistance as it is not the logic we are organized for. But in every opportunity we get, we provide such assistances.

There are two kinds of establishments: associations and NGOs. Associations are established to protect the rights of the members like Teachers' Association, for example. On the other hand, NGOs are established to provide direct assistance to anybody in the community regardless the issue of membership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In case of association like in our case, we are mainly working on influencing the government and other entities to respect and protect the rights of persons with disabilities and to come up with new workable mechanisms.

How much effort do you exert to penetrate the bureaucratic red tape in respecting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities?

Actually, we turn every rock in our way. We directly approach the concerned bodies to promote the rights of persons with disabilities and we also use other options like the media. We intensely use the media to raise our issues to condemn or appreciate the government for its handling of issues that matters persons with disabilities and the media is one of our important tools.

In addition, we conduct physical visits to offices of higher officials and present our case; we challenge them as far as we can. But the result in implementation is so poor; they don't still believe that we are the contributing member of the community. That is why we need to come together to put as much pressure as we can for the practical implementation of the promises.

In fact it requires time and repetitive effort to change the distorted attitude of many officials towards persons with disabilities as they are molded by the mentality of the community they brought up in. Through our integrated effort with other associations like Association of the Deaf, we have achieved success in allowing driving license for the deaf recently and the Ethiopian National Associations of Persons with Physical Disabilities has played the pioneering role in this regard.

Fortunately, a change has been seen among the general people towards the attitude they have for the persons with disabilities and through extensive awareness and education, considering us as a person who can contribute for the community will prevail.

What is expected of whom you think is right regarding the matters of persons with disabilities?

The media is the major influential in inculcating awareness among the public in this regard. So, the media should give appropriate coverage for the issues of persons with disabilities in their programs.

The government also should work on enlightening the public as it is its responsibility and as we are part of the community. Our issues should be considered equally as that of women and other sects of the community.

The other is our responsibility, the associations; we should come up with different techniques that align different interests of the public and the government as well. We have to merge the fragmented efforts of the organizations working on the issues of persons with disabilities. For those who want to inject some kind of effort on our issues, our door is open any time.