East Africa: Safeguarding the Common Interests of the Horn

Those who are capable of analyzing the political dynamics of the Horn of Africa have been saying confidently that the region is entering into a new era of cooperation and development. This is because most of the countries of the Horn are now than ever working closely aiming at safeguarding the all common interests of the region.

Likewise, Ethiopia and the Republic of the Sudan have been toiling to elevate their centuries-old fraternity and valuable relations in all spheres of life.

The recent state visit of the Chairperson of the sovereignty Council of Sudan Lt. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to Ethiopia has indeed showcased how these two sisterly countries are tirelessly engaging in cementing towards all rounded cooperation for better future of the region.

It is true that these days the leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea ,Somalia and Sudan are meeting so often and exchanging views on how all countries play their due role in realizing regional economic integration, which is surely the aspiration of all Horn African people.

For sure,the regional economic integration will interlink all of the countries in the region with the needed modern infrastructure with a view to overcoming the so far challenges to own free trade zones and customs union as well as to ensure free movement of the Horn African Nationals and investors in the Horn of Africa as a whole.

In fact, Ethiopia and Sudan have been taking part in Africa Union ( AU)- led Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD )talks , therefore, these two countries ' current exemplary and extraordinary friendship and solidarity will play irreplaceable role in breaking the deadlock over GERD sooner than later.

Apparently, stemming from the prolonged civil wars, terrorist threats, recurrent political unrest and drought, the Horn of African has been described as a turbulent region by a large number of people. But, more recently, the region is being seen as beacon of hope for many as the winds of change have already begun to blow in the region.

Moreover, unlike the previous times, instead of waiting the international community for resolving violent conflicts and civil strife, Horn African countries have begun to prevent any full-scale wars in their region.

Hence, working towards strongest economic and cultural ties among the Horn of Africa countries, in one way and another will for sure help to safeguard the common interests of the region and discourage internal and external forces that are working to serve the narrow interests of some powers.