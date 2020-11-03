Ethiopia: OLF - Shene Group,TPLF Are Behind Vicious Attacks On Civilians - President

ADDIS ABABA - The massacre of civilians at Guliso Woreda ,West Wolega Zone, was orchestrated by the defeated enemies of Ethiopia namely OLF- Shene group and TPLF, Oromia State President Shimelis Abdisa said.

He further said yesterday: " These two thugs do not have the power to break up Ethiopia and they would soon be made to pay a big price for this vicious crime against humanity ."

As to the President, apart from providing logistic support and military training , TPLF has been arming OLF - Shene group ever since its demise of powers in Ethiopia.

He expressed deep condolences to the families who lost their beloved ones during the attacks and pledged to bring perpetrators before court.

Shimelis also noted that the killing of innocent civilians would strengthen the public at large to fight steadfastly against any terrorist act of the losers. Meanwhile , In a statement issued yesterday, Oromia State vowed to take actions against Oromo Liberation Front-Shene group (OLF-Shene).

The state admitted the killing of peaceful civilians at Guliso Woreda, Gawwa Qanqa kebele on Sunday and blamed rebel group of OLF Shene.

The statement said the civilians were killed "in one place" in west Wollega zone of Oromia State and blamed Tigray People's Leberation Front (TPLF) as conspiring with OLF Shene rebel group.

According to the statement, forces who stand contrary to the reform have continued to bring disasters to civilians despite government's focus on development activities demanded by the people.

Statement indicated that OLF Shene and TPLF are working in solidarity to assail peace and security in the country, adding that they have orchestrated terrors and disseminated terror agenda through media and killed security forces, civil servants and various segments of communities with help of illegally imported firearms.

Oromia Regional State has been undertaking various activities involving active participation of the community to ensure peace in the region, the statement underlined.

The regional government vowed to hunt the OLF Shene rebel group jointly with security forces and take action accordingly.