Ethiopia: Premier Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Guliso's Victims

- Army deployed at Guliso

BY BILAL DERSO

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives of Ethiopian citizens due to targeted killings and attacks orchestrated by anti-peace elements at Guliso Woreda, West Welega Zone of the Oromia State.

Prime Minister Abiy stated that Ethiopia's enemies have engaged in promoting a destructive motto of "either we should rule, or the country should be brought to complete collapse."

One of the primary goals of those destructive forces is deteriorating public's trust in the government's ability to ensure peace and stability and they have mobilized trained and armed illegal forces and employed them to carry out heinous crimes against civilians.

According to him, the main aim of these anti-peace elements are forcing the public to live in fear and instigating suspicion and anger that would trigger conflicts among people from different backgrounds. The government has been witnessing huge success in identifying and deterring public's security threats through putting in a place efficient methods.

Despite such successes, the incumbent has not yet fully addressed the shortcomings that have been inherited from previous regime.

Abiy noted that enemies that work with some foreign destructive elements and double agent government officials, the preparators have posed loss of lives and enormous property damage that has triggered deep sorrow as a leader and as Ethiopian citizen.

The PM underscored that the problem could not hinder Ethiopia's journey to prosperity and imped it from achieving the goal. Rather it serves as a motive to mobilize our energy to crush attempts to breakdown law and order. The government will take all available means to control the problem and security forces are currently deployed in the place of the attack and making a speedy response.

Noting that the government has fully determined to ensure the safety of the people, he called on the public, political parties, security organs, intellectuals and other stakeholders to supplement government's efforts to give the problem a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen expressed condolences to families of the victims who lost lives by the massacre that was carried out at Guliso woreda on Sunday night.

The Deputy Premier stated that targeting the Amhara people in the mass killing is the result of the wrong Amhara rhetoric that was long held and entrained by the previous regime. Since the preceding government systematically incited hate against the people of Amhara, meticulous solution is being prepared to address the challenge.

In a communique issued in connection with Guliso incident, the Amhara Prosperity Party (APP) highlighted that the reason for the current intensified attack against the people of Amhara is caused by the anti-Amhara rhetoric which the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) had deliberately fabricated and disseminated.

Noting that the root cause of the continued attack the people of Amhara have currently encountered is due to the political gambling of TPLF and this political party has become the security threat to the Horn of Africa region, APP stressed that it is the time to shift the policy of appeasement and make a serious engagement to give TPLF's trouble making habit the lasting solution.