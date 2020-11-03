Ethiopia: Wedding Sacrament At the Ethiopian Orthodox Church

In human life, transition from one status to the other is a common phenomenon. There are rituals that are performed in the time of transition. Rite of passage is among these rituals. It is a ritual event that marks a person's progress from one social position to another.

Marriage is among the rites of passage. It is 'a union between a man and a woman such that the children born to the woman are recognized as legitimate offspring of both parents.

Theologians define marriage as mystery or sacrament that has been instituted with God's blessing during creation. They further indicated that marriage according to Orthodox Church's teaching is more of a spiritual path, a seeking after God and the mystery of oneness and love. Various kinds of wedding ceremonies are practiced when couples get married.

There are pre-marriage performances that are performed before the marriage takes place. These included examining the family's tree of both the bride and groom in order to check if they are related. It was indicated by informants that in olden day's race of the individuals used to be investigated.

The race of the couple are usually studied to check if there were diseases that can be transmitted from generation to generation. Syphilis and leprosy were among the diseases that had to be checked. Virginity is expected from them in order to get married in church. After having examined the family tree, both of the couples were given lessons regarding what they should do and should not do.

They were also asked if they were capable of performing all the actions according to the prescriptions that the Ethiopian Orthodox Church commands and other related issues. Once they were convinced and agreed, the man is advised to send elders to his fiancé's family. After successful accomplishment of the above, the date for the wedding would be fixed.

The wedding ceremony on the wedding day, the groom and the bride came from different directions accompanied by their best men and bridesmaid, respectively. When the couple met (at the gate of the church) they greeted each other. The best men and the bridesmaid held lighted candle and let the couple enter the church compound.

The lighted candles held by the best men and brides maid have their own symbolic representations. The candles without light represent the life of the man and the woman before marriage which is assumed to be dim and unpleasant. The candles that are lighted convey a message that they are moving towards the brightest and happiest life. In other words, the couples transfer from the world of loneliness to that of togetherness which is assumed to be very pleasant.

While the bride and the groom were going to the hall in the church compound where the ritual takes place, the best men, bridesmaid and other relatives accompanying sang religious songs that requested to be warmly received by the priests, deacons and others in the church. They also thanked God in their songs.

The room in which the marriage ceremony is conducted has to be decorated with different religious pictures of Saint Mary, Jesus Christ, Saint Michael and other angels. First, the bride and the groom are blessed by the priest who led the ceremony (i.e. celebrant) and the rituals are started by the Lord's Prayer - 'Our Father, who is in heaven, Hallowed be thy name Thy kingdom come Thy will be done On earth as it is on heaven... ... ' Once the couples were seated, the celebrant stood just behind them.

This was done in order to show that the bride and the groom are the 'queen' and 'king' of the day, respectively. Thus, they had to be accompanied by everybody around them. Therefore, the priest (celebrant) standing behind them symbolizes the respect that has to be given to the couple. He extended his wishes that the bride and groom may have a peaceful and prosperous life. The next phase of the ritual was promise giving. The celebrant, this time, came in front of the couple to lead the ceremony. 'I (Christian name) take her/him (Christian name) to be my wedded wife/ husband... ..'

The occasion of promise the following questions will be addressed by the bridegroom.

Celebrant: Do you help her when she is in problem?

Groom: Yes, I do... . The couple promised turn by turn but the groom did first.

During this time, both of them put their right hands on the Bible and cross. When they finished, the priest read about the way the couple have to lead their life. The phase that came after promise giving was concerned with the wedding rings. The rings were blessed before given to the bride and groom.

In Ethiopian Orthodox church, the groom puts the ring on the bride's finger first and the bride does the same. The rings are worn on the third finger of the left hand. When they exchanged the rings, the people around applauded to show their approval and pleasure. The couple then gave their words. 'With this ring married you. Wear it as a symbol of love and commitment ... .'

Then, the celebrant brought a small bottle which had holy oil (kiba kidus) in it. He dunked his finger into the bottle to take some drops of the holy oil. He anointed the forehead of the bride and groom in the shape of cross. He also anointed the palms of them with it. The anointing of holy oil has a great meaning in Ethiopian Orthodox Church. It is done because it is thought that it is helpful to avoid devil and misuse of money.

According to the information from the informants, it is believed that bad spirit may enter the body through the head. Thus, it prevents these kinds of evil spirits, and it is the hand that spends money. Hence, the holy oil helps them to use the money they earn properly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The other phase of the ritual is started by letting the couple put mantle on. The groom and the bride were being worn by the priest (celebrant). The groom is worn first. Then, the saying of the blessing led to the ceremony of putting on the crown.

The crown symbolizes respect and prosperity. It is mentioned that in every accomplishments of the ritual such as promise giving, mantle wearing and crowning, the groom is first. It has its own justification. The priority is given to the groom because of the commands in the Bible, as to one of my informants. He indicated that in the Bible, God sent gold, perfume and incense to Adam through the angels. Then, Adam gave them to Eve. Due to this fact, the priority is always given to the groom.

Towards the end of the wedding ceremony, the deacons started the liturgy (mass). When the deacons were saying the mass, they move round the groom and the bride. They held lighted candle in their hands. The priest stood in front and read from the Bible verses that warn the immorality of divorce.

The bride and the groom give each other a ring to symbolize the love bondage between them. The rings will be worn so long as the two are together in love.