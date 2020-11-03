Ethiopia: Al-Burhan's Visit Gives Impetus to Ethio-Sudan Relations

It is widely believed that frequent exchange visits by high-level officials and consultations would play a vital role in ensuring good neighborliness.

Accordingly, the two-day state visit to Ethiopia by Chairperson of the Sovereign Council for the Republic of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan is expected to create the desired understanding in the positive outcomes of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). The visit would also have a lasting impact in helping Ethiopia and Sudan to underscore the need for consolidating the ongoing GERD negotiations.

Al-Burhan arrived in Ethiopia on Sunday morning for a two-day working visit. Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the Sudanese delegation received warm welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other high-level government officials.

Prime Minister Abiy and Al-Burhan reviewed development projects and conferred on strengthened bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Sudan.

The two leaders visited the Adama Industrial Park on Sunday. During their visit, the parties reviewed the production processes of COVID-19 protective masks.

Premier Abiy said on the occasion that the people of Ethiopia and Sudan have strong relations rooted in culture and history. In Adama, the leaders received blessings from Abba Gada's for strengthened ties. The local community presented a horse and armor of peace warriors to Al-Burhan as the sign of respect.

Furthermore, they paid a visit to Joytech Seedlings Nursery based in Bishoftu town of Oromia State and saw their nursery and the export standard vegetable produce. Ethiopia's ambition of planting 20billion seedlings in four years is halfway complete with the collective efforts made over the past two years. It is aimed to take the Green Legacy initiative to regions by 2021.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan also visited the Eastern Industrial Zone in Dukem town of Oromia State and observed the production of medicine and oxygen at the Sun Shang Pharmaceutical Factory.