Namibia: PDM Threatens Candidate Over 'Racist' Comment

3 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani yesterday threatened to withdraw the candidature of its John Pandeni constituency candidate following alleged racist remarks made on a Facebook post.

Hafeni Mafita came under fire after he posted 'I hate all whites... futseky the whites' while responding to a post about suspended Bank Windhoek employee Riaan van Rooyen, who is accused of equating black students to monkeys last week, also on a social media post.

"Mr Hafeni Mafita, we are ashamed by your conduct. We ask you to do a public apology within the next 12 hours and we are giving a last written warning that if it happens again, you will be withdrawn as the party candidate and you can be expelled from the party as per the rules and regulations of the party," said a visibly annoyed Venaani.

Venaani said the PDM is a party that is celebrating 43 years of its existence today and worked very hard to build race and tribal relations in the country and thus do not condone such behaviour.

He also called on all party members to shun tribalism and racism.

Mafita yesterday told New Era he was sorry about the comments and would apologise to the nation in the stipulated time frame.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

Warned... A screenshot of PDM candidate for the John Pandeni constituency Hafeni Mafita's Facebook remarks.

