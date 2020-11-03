Malawi: Fans Return to Stadiums Approved - Minister

Malawi will bring fans back to stadiums under strict Covid-19 guidelines as the top flight league is to kick-off, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has confirmed.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who is co-chairperson of the Taskforce, said they will allow supporters will be allowed but only half the capacity of the venue to ensure physical distancing.

Chiponda said if spectators will adhere to the rules, it could be the beginning of a path back to normality.

"Spectators will be required to observe Covid-19 preventative measures including wearing face mask, washing hands and physical distancing," said Chiponda.

Clubs have since applauded the minister for the decision and hope they will be able to generate revenue from the gate takings.

FAM Covid-19 Task Force chairperson Chimango Munthali, who is also FAM executive committee member, said they keep the numbers of people in the stadium within the required maximum as per government requirement.

