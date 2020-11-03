Egypt: Zayed., Yacoub Discuss Coop. in Clinical Research Field

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed on Sunday discussed at a meeting with renowned heart surgeon Sir Magdi Yacoub cooperation with the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation to establish a department of clinical research at the Health Ministry's hospitals.

The health minister had issued a decision to set up a department of clinical research at the secretariat of specialized medical centres, the general secretariat of mental health, the general authority for health insurance, the general organization for teaching hospitals and institutes and health affairs' directorates in governorates.

In a statement released on Sunday, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said that a large number of medical staff will be trained for working in the clinical research department, to improve the efficiency of medical service providers.

During the meeting, Zayed and Yacoub probed the activation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train Egyptian doctors on clinical research, the spokesman added.