Egypt, Lebanon Probe Youth, Sports Cooperation

2 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhy discussed on Sunday with his Lebanese counterpart Vartine Ohanian aspects of sports cooperation between the two countries.

Ohanian, during the meeting, praised Sobhy's efforts over the past period, saying Egypt enjoying well-established sports infrastructure; a matter which made it capable of hosting major international events.

Meanwhile, Sobhy noted that the two countries would ink several cooperation protocols in the fields of sports and youth within the coming period.

