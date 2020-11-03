North Africa: Arab Music Festival Protects Identity

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem said on Sunday the Arab Music Festival and Conference greatly contribute to protecting the identity and the artistic heritage of the Arab world.

In her opening address of the 29th edition of the Arab Music Festival and Conference at Nafoura Theater at Cairo Opera House, Abdel Dayem noted that the festival has, throughout the years, hosted brilliant musicians and singers, adding that the current year's edition comes amid exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the Culture Ministry had said earlier that the Opera House will strictly abide by the Cabinet's decision on the attendance of 50% of the audience at any public event, as well as the implementation of all other anti-coronavirus measures during the days of the festival.

This year, 93 musicians will participate in the ten-day festival, 82 of them are singers, from five countries: Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Tunisia. Twelve prominent Arab musicians, composers, songwriters, music experts and singers will be honored during the event.