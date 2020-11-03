Kenya: Siaya Tightens Measures as Covid-19 Cases Rise

Siaya County has announced several new measures in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as cases continue to rise.

As of Monday, the county had recorded 194 cases of the disease since the first one was announced in Kenya in March.

Governor Cornel Rasanga on Monday announced measures, including a ban on the slaughtering of cattle and funeral feasts, and ordered police to ensure a maximum of 200 people at burials.

Governor Rasanga, who was accompanied by County Commissioner Michael ole Tialal, also warned that people found supplying tents and chairs for funeral gatherings will be arrested.

He further directed police to arrest people found without masks or defying the social distancing rule in public spaces such as bars and markets.

"Our people must realise there is a new wave of infections so we cannot drop our guard by disregarding Ministry of Health protocols," Mr Rasanga said while launching a 200-bed isolation centre at the county referral hospital.

Governor Rasanga noted that schools are emerging as virus epicentres so their managers should ensure protocols are observed.

With the newly-launched centre, Siaya now has a total of 366 isolation beds, six ventilators and three ICU beds.

The county spent Sh104 million to construct and equip three facilities for use by Covid-19 patients.

"We have 13 patients in isolation wards at Bondo Sub-County Hospital and 60 under home-based care," the governor said, adding that a total of 100 people had recovered from the disease.