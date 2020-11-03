Tanzania: RC Wants Tasac to Compete, Offer Quality Services

TANZANIA Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) has been told to ensure it competes to offer quality world class services to meet customer requirements and boost the shipping industry's contribution to the economy.

This was said by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Abubakar Kunenge on Saturday when he officiated at the opening of Tasac workers' council.

The RC urged Tasac to improve efficiency to meet international standards and attract the attention of global customers.

"Tasac is serving local and international customers in the shipping sector. It must ensure that it meets customer requirements for increasing earnings to the country's economic development," the RC said.

He explained that one aspect of meeting the requirements was to ensure the shipping agency accommodated qualified and motivated workers willing to push its activities forward.

"Human resources are an important aspect for all successful organisations. Bearing this in mind Tasac must be creative in motivating its workers like granting them regular training opportunities and promotion at the right time. This will motivate workers' productivity," he said.

Mr Kunenge insisted that the government, shippers and members of the public were optimistic about Tasac for economic growth. Therefore, he noted, they should not disappoint them.

Tasac Director General Emmanuel Ndomba said the corporation was striving after ensuring employees increased their morale, creativity and responsibility to meet international standards.

Mr Ndomba noted that what was crucial was to pay attention to workers, cooperating with them in attending their queries and averting possible conflicts in the workplace.

He said Tasac was established in 2017 to control water transportation and agents in mining and oil sectors.